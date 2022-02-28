Why investors are uneasy over Airtel's Indus plans

Airtel has invested around ₹8,600 crore over the past 15 months, including the current transaction, to raise its stake in Indus Towers and buying back 20% stake in the DTH business, analysts at Jefferies India pointed out. Bharti can potentially invest up to ₹11,600 crore for an additional 21% stake in Indus Towers, said the Jefferies report.Vodafone Plc has indicated that it wants to sell its remaining 21% stake in Indus. “Concerns over capital allocation and, in turn, adequate deleveraging of the balance sheet is likely to de-rate Bharti’s multiples," according to Jefferies.