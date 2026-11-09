Airtel's subscriber additions plunge as Jio gains, despite ARPU growth

But improved Arpu alone might not impress investors. That’s because Airtel has reintroduced its popular ₹299 prepaid data plan, which comes with 28 days of validity. The plan was significant as it offered a relatively low-cost entry point for users with a daily data limit of 1GB. After scrapping the plan on 12 August, Airtel’s cheapest entry-level plan was the ₹349 plan, offering 1.5GB of data per day.