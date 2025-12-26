Ajanta Pharma’s growth story gets a semaglutide boost

Ajanta Pharma Ltd announced an in-licensing agreement with Biocon this week to market semaglutide across 26 emerging markets, including Africa, West Asia, and Central Asia. The patent for the weight loss drug expires in most of these markets by March, with commercialisation expected post regulatory approvals in late 2026 or early 2027. While this will not immediately impact earnings, it can potentially influence Ajanta’s medium-term growth.