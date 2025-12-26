Ajanta Pharma Ltd announced an in-licensing agreement with Biocon this week to market semaglutide across 26 emerging markets, including Africa, West Asia, and Central Asia. The patent for the weight loss drug expires in most of these markets by March, with commercialisation expected post regulatory approvals in late 2026 or early 2027. While this will not immediately impact earnings, it can potentially influence Ajanta’s medium-term growth.
Ajanta Pharma’s growth story gets a semaglutide boost
SummaryGiven Ajanta’s improving business mix and robust cash generation, its share valuation appears reasonable for a company transitioning into a cleaner, higher-visibility healthcare compounder.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd announced an in-licensing agreement with Biocon this week to market semaglutide across 26 emerging markets, including Africa, West Asia, and Central Asia. The patent for the weight loss drug expires in most of these markets by March, with commercialisation expected post regulatory approvals in late 2026 or early 2027. While this will not immediately impact earnings, it can potentially influence Ajanta’s medium-term growth.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More