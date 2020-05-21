With its revenues and profits coming a step ahead of the Street’s forecasts, Ajanta Pharma Ltd’s Q4 figures have been impressive. But business and logistics disruptions due to the lockdown may curb the growth momentum in FY21.

Its US business growth has been reassuring. US generic sales grew 88% year-on-year largely as consumers stocked up amid the covid-19 outbreak. Its higher exports, of about 43% year-on-year, is further encouraging as the company capitalises on the mounting demand.

The company's shares have run-up in the past few months on the sales momentum. In 2020 so far, the stock has jumped 50%, while it gained about 4.5% on Thursday.

The firm's US launches, too, are encouraging as it plans to file about 10-12 abbreviated new drug applications or ANDAs in FY21. Besides, with about 23 ANDAs pending approval, its launches in the US are expected to be steady. In FY20, Ajanta launched seven products in the US.

Another positive is that its emerging-market branded generics posted 38% y-o-y growth. Some of its growth trends in Africa and Asia in branded generics have been similar, which is promising. Also, its spending on research and development of 7% of revenues is a positive.

In the domestic market, Ajanta Pharma has been able to grow faster than the Indian pharma sector. In some segments such as ophthalmology and pain management, it has grown faster than the market, showing its ability to capitalise on opportunities. Its overall growth in the Indian market in Q4 was about 13% y-o-y, compared to the Indian pharma market’s 11%.

All this has seen its revenues grow quite well in the March quarter, beating the Street’s estimates. Its revenue growth, at about 32% y-o-y, was ahead of expectations by about 8%. Some of the product-mix changes and increases in costs, however, saw its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization grow at a slower pace of 23% y-o-y.

One worry in the coming quarters is whether such growth will persist in FY21 after the stocking ahead of the covid-19-induced lockdown . This has led to analysts curtailing growth estimates for the coming year. “The covid-led disruption could be a dampener for earnings growth in FY21 and, accordingly, we have cut our EPS estimate for FY21 by 6%," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

In addition, the optimum utilization of its Guwahati plant, which is slated to go fully operational in the second half, is also a concern given slowing growth expectations in Asia and Africa. This could crimp margin growth in the coming quarters, say analysts.

In fact, analysts are pencilling an earnings growth of just 11% in FY21. The stock has run-up in the past few months on the sales momentum. In 2020, it has jumped 50%, while it gained about 4.5% on Thursday.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated