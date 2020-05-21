Ajanta Pharma delivers decent Q4, but growth may be priced in

One worry in the coming quarters is whether such growth will persist in FY21 after the stocking ahead of the covid-19-induced lockdown . This has led to analysts curtailing growth estimates for the coming year. “The covid-led disruption could be a dampener for earnings growth in FY21 and, accordingly, we have cut our EPS estimate for FY21 by 6%," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.