For Akzo Nobel India investors, risk of reverse merger with unlisted JSW Paints looms
The possibility of an adverse merger ratio for the public shareholders of Akzo Nobel India cannot be ruled out even if independent valuers are appointed.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd, popular for its Dulux paint brand, is set to become an Indian company as JSW Paints has announced the acquisition of 74.76% stake from its Dutch owner. This transaction changes the pecking order of the Indian paints industry. JSW Paints becomes the fourth largest player in terms of revenue after Asian Paints Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd in that order.