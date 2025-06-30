That aside, JSW group’s aggressive management style might be beneficial for Akzo Nobel India’s shareholders. The group is known for inorganic growth through acquisitions. Hence, it won't be surprising if they pursue more acquisitions of smaller players beyond the top five companies through an equity swap after JSW Paints gets listed. Indigo Paints, Shalimar Paints and Sirca Paints are some smaller companies that might be potential candidates. Equity-swap acquisitions help in bringing down the promoter stake to comply with the 25% public shareholding listing norms.