More to go before Fed ends its inflation fight 27 Aug 2023, 07:57 PM IST
The US, like much of the western world, has been battling very high inflation. In a period of 12 months ending June, inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy items, stood at 4.1%.
Alan Greenspan, who was the chairperson of the US Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006, had once remarked: “I know you think you understand what you thought I said but I’m not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant." Thankfully, the current lot of central bank governors and chairpersons talk in a straightforward manner. Fed chairperson Jerome Powell is no exception to this. Powell’s latest speech at the economic policy symposium held at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was 1,301 words long—with the word inflation being mentioned 46 times—leaving no doubt as to what the focus was on.
