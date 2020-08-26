Lupin is finally set to launch its inhalation drug Albuterol after it received the US FDA nod for the product. Lupin had filed the application for the drug in 2017, and started manufacturing the product in July. However, the Street is looking for a quick-ramp up of sales in the US, and a follow-up with other launches. The stock has been flat in trade on Wednesday.

While the product is expected to improve US revenues substantially in the coming years, Lupin’s US revenues had hit a rough patch in the first quarter, which dented the enthusiasm for its stock lately. But with this launch, the Street is factoring in a significant upside in earnings over the next two years. Any set back in the earnings growth could hamper its stock price.

The launch is expected to add about $80-90 million in sales in the coming year, say analysts. The drug Albuterol currently accounts for about $1 billion in sales in the US. Lupin is expected to garner a decent share of the market.

“LPC has capacities to supply 10 mn devices with Teva and GSK the only other players having large capacities (each in excess of 20mn). Despite the three AG’s in the market, and three approved generics, we believe albuterol pricing remains steady," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

This launch will help boost its US revenues, which has seen a sharp decline in the last quarter. Seasonally lower sales of generic Tamiflu and the recall of metformin dealt a heavy blow to Lupin’s US sales in the last quarter which contracted 25% quarter-on-quarter in Q1.

Lupin is expected to back the launch with several other products in the US. “US revenues are expected to be driven in the near term by the launch of g-Proair, ramp-up in Levothyroxine sales, better traction in g-Apriso, relaunch of g-Glumetza, and new launches from 158 ANDAs pending approval. Additionally, LPC would file three more inhalers in FY21. Compared with 5% compounded decline over FY18–20, we expect a 7% sales CAGR in the US over FY20–22," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.

Besides, the stock’s year-to-date increase of about 27% has made the stock quite price-to-perfection. “Street estimates, including ours, are nearly doubling over FY20-22, factoring in the ramp-up of gLevo/gAlbuterol and recent stock outperformance reflects this well, we believe. Thus, it is paramount for Lupin to execute well and there is very little room for error," said Emkay Global Financial services in a note to clients.

The stock’s quoting at price-earnings multiple of about 24 times FY22 earnings, which seems to be a tad on the higher side.





