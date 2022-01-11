Alembic Pharma: More product approvals for U.S. launches suggest worst is behind

The company’s U.S. sales outlook is improving gradually with the company receiving multiple approvals for launches in the U.S. The company has received 19 approvals (13 final approvals and 6 tentative approvals during the financial year and the launches can help improve the company's US sales trajectory. The US sales of Alembic have remained under pressure for some time. The company that had benefited from the strong product launch momentum and drug shortages in the US during FY21 however saw competitive intensity increase for key products. Though the company’s US pipeline remained strong, nevertheless it was the pricing pressure in Sartans (hypertension treatment drugs) that led to the pressure in the US sales.

