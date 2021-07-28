Weakness in Alembic Pharmaceuticals' US business during the June quarter has meant that the company missed analysts' estimates on earnings despite robust domestic growth. Having withdrawn its FY22 earnings guidance and also heightened concerns about sales in the US, going ahead, has led to shares falling over 10% in two trading sessions.

The company reported a 57% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its domestic formulations business, which contributes more than a third to its overall revenues. Ex-US, revenues grew 13% YoY, and sales of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) rose 6%. However, a 38% decline in US business meant that total revenues were flat.

Gross margin contracted 390 basis points year-on-year to 71% during the three months to June (Q1FY22) and has been attributed to rising competition in certain products in the US markets by analysts. Ebitda declined 39%, thanks to higher operational cost (other expenses, R&D cost, employee cost etc), and Ebitda margins at 19% were significantly lower than 31% seen in the year-ago quarter. Net profit fell 45% year-on-year.

Given the lower-than-expected performance in Q1 and competition heating up in the US, analysts have been cutting their forward earnings estimates.

“We have lowered our FY22/FY23 earnings estimate by 23%/10% to reflect competitive pressure on its base portfolio in the US market, delay in new approvals/launches of Injectable dosages, and higher operational costs on account of marketing and promotional efforts in the domestic formulations segment" said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

The domestic formulations business will continue to support Alembic's sales, going ahead. The company has a strong range of antibiotics and other products which will keep driving growth. However, it will have to work on its US sales, analysts believe.

A strong pipeline of products will support prospects, while regular filings for new products in the US is a positive. Besides, investments in niche products such as injectables will help it tide over higher competition in its core business. To that, approval for the company’s F3 facility for exports of ophthalmic products, general injectables, already inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should help provide a trigger.

Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, who have a positive rating on the company, said that the US FDA clearance for the F3 plant and new launches remain key for US sales recovery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.