Alembic Pharma stock slumps as US growth a concern

A strong pipeline of products will support prospects, while regular filings for new products in the US is a positive. Besides, investments in niche products such as injectables will help it tide over higher competition in its core business. To that, approval for the company’s F3 facility for exports of ophthalmic products, general injectables, already inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should help provide a trigger.

