Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ US biz holds the key to investor returns

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s revenue growth has come a whit better than what the Street was factoring in, thanks to a boost in its active pharma ingredient business. Excluding the US, its overseas business improvement also aided revenue growth. But even though the results were a touch ahead, its shares were flat on Wednesday. The stock’s 75% jump since January has outpaced the Nifty Pharma’s gains of 27%.

The active pharma ingredient business, which grew 54% year-on-year, tends to be lumpy. The business got the boost of some covid-related rise in API demand during the lockdown.

Besides, its domestic business has been slow due to fewer prescriptions in Q1 as hospitals and clinics were closed during the lockdown. Analysts did factor in the domestic revenue drop of 6% y-o-y. Alembic’s US business showed decent y-o-y growth, as sartan drug prices have been firm. Besides its gUloric is also doing well. Due to this, the US business is now bringing in about 44% of its revenue. The firm has lined up five US launches for Q2. Note that the 3% revenue growth quarter-on-quarter is not quite encouraging, and was largely along expected lines.

View Full Image Steady pulse

“Revenue in the US business is not likely to remain high. Some players in the sartans business are expected to return, which could see these prices correct. gUloric also has several tentative approvals pending, and competition could kick-in for this product as well," said Bharat Celly, pharma analyst, Equirus Securities.

Alembic’s rest-of-the-world business grew well in Q1 following renewed buying, as well as disruptions in the last quarter. The company expects to maintain these levels in the coming quarters.

Nevertheless, its improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) can be explained by the about 30% q-o-q lower research and development expenses. Even so, the Ebitda margin expanded to a decent 31% during the quarter.

The recent stock price run-up makes the stock expensive compared to its expected growth rates, said analysts. The stock now quotes at a 12-month trailing price-earnings multiple of 17 times earnings. Better growth may be required in the US and domestic markets.

