Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ US biz holds the key to investor returns

Besides, its domestic business has been slow due to fewer prescriptions in Q1 as hospitals and clinics were closed during the lockdown. Analysts did factor in the domestic revenue drop of 6% y-o-y. Alembic’s US business showed decent y-o-y growth, as sartan drug prices have been firm. Besides its gUloric is also doing well. Due to this, the US business is now bringing in about 44% of its revenue. The firm has lined up five US launches for Q2. Note that the 3% revenue growth quarter-on-quarter is not quite encouraging, and was largely along expected lines.