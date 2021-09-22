Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Alkem Labs’ bets on domestic growth, revival in US market

Alkem Labs’ bets on domestic growth, revival in US market

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 22 Sep 2021 Ujjval Jauhari

Price erosion in the US market, where sales fell 9% y-o-y in the June quarter, has been hurting the firm’s growth

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd are trading near fresh highs this month after having gained more than 40% so far this fiscal. Investors seem to have derived confidence from the company’s healthy growth in the domestic formulations businesses.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd are trading near fresh highs this month after having gained more than 40% so far this fiscal. Investors seem to have derived confidence from the company’s healthy growth in the domestic formulations businesses.

Alkem offers a strong chronic product portfolio and also has a large acute product range, both drivers of its growth and earnings prospects.

Alkem offers a strong chronic product portfolio and also has a large acute product range, both drivers of its growth and earnings prospects.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Alkem had recorded a 38.1% rise in revenues in the June quarter. This was supported by a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 69% in domestic formulation sales. Price erosion in the US market has, however, been hurting the company’s growth, and sales fell 9% y-o-y in the quarter.

View Full Image
Firm trajectory
Click on the image to enlarge

Given domestic formulations contributed about 60% to revenues, this can potentially offset a weaker performance in the US market.

Also, while growth in the acute segment was strong, the chronic and trade generics segments also grew by more than 50% in the June quarter, point out analysts.

True, growth in covid-related drug sales have normalized after having surged in the wake of the pandemic. Even so, Alkem clocked a 21.2% y-o-y growth in August, outperforming the domestic pharma market’s growth of 18%.

The company’s trailing 12-month sales growth at 18.6% is also a comfort. Therefore, analysts are expecting a growth rate in the high teens for the next 12 months.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Simple steps to reduce risk in your investment portfolio

Premium

NFTs, the new craze in cricket and Bollywood

Premium

Did RBI's bond-buying plan achieve the desired results?

Premium

Evergrande or not, steel firms are standing strong

The company is also investing in biosimilars, largely in oncology and osteo therapy products, which brightens the growth outlook.

Meanwhile, the pricing pressure in the US market continues to be an overhang on growth there.

US sales declined y-o-y in the June quarter, but analysts point to a 11% sequential growth as an encouraging sign.

The ramp-up in sales of recently launched pain management generics of Duexis should also help.

Pointing to a decent pipeline of new launches, analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd expect US revenue to grow at 11% compounded annual growth rate basis over FY21-23.

However, the major gains in share prices show that much of these positives are already priced in. With the recent rise, the shares of Alkem Laboratories trade at 26.7 times the earnings estimates of FY22.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!