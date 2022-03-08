All eyes are on Bajaj Finance’s digital goals

Bajaj Finance Ltd has been a market darling for long and this has driven its valuations sky-high. However, after hitting a 52-week high of ₹8,050 on 18 October, its shares have lost 23.5%. In the year so far, they are down 12%, a bit more than the 10.4% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index. The fall is also attributable to the weakness in the broader market because the ongoing geopolitical tensions, but Bajaj Finance’s rich valuations aren’t helping either.