All eyes on Arpu, 5G monetization for Bharti Airtel
Summary
- Airtel’s India operations were steady last quarter. Arpu and number of subscribers were up about 1% each, leading to revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ to ₹24,917 crore
MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY25) results confirm the trend seen in rival telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Both reported a healthy sequential growth in data usage per customer without much of a positive impact on average revenue per user or Arpu. As subscriber growth has flattened out and voice minutes are bundled with data, their focus moves onto driving the data consumption to boost Arpu.