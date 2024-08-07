All eyes on Arpu, 5G monetization for Bharti Airtel

Also Read: Britannia cracking volumes but margin may be soggy

The management clarified in the earnings call that they would like to hold onto the robust operating cash generation in view of the industry’s capital-intensive nature. It may also consider repaying high-cost debt before rewarding shareholders in a big way. Its consolidated net debt is ₹2 trillion. The annual free cashflow generation (Ebitda minus capex) is likely to be at least ₹40,000 crore for FY25 after factoring in the recent tariff hike. Thus, Airtel could soon see a rapid fall in its enterprise value (EV). EV is market capitalization plus net debt. The Airtel stock is quoting at EV/Ebitda of 12x based on Bloomberg consensus FY25 estimate. Simply put, even if this multiple remains constant, debt repayment would mean the substitution of debt with higher market capitalization. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.