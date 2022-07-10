Mahindra’s EV play revs up interest

However, data on metrics such as EVCo’s revenue and margin targets are not available yet and investors will do well to track this. The company will shed more light on such information and also elaborate on its technology and platform strategy in the electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment on 15 August, it said in an analyst meet on Friday. This will be followed by M&M unveiling the electric XUV 400 in September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}