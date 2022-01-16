All eyes on rural demand in  FMCG  firms’  Q3  results

As other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies declare their Q3 results, investors can expect a similar theme of subdued volume growth and higher pricing to play out. Aggregate sector revenue growth is expected to be lower sequentially. “HPC & Foods’ (FMCG firms) volume growth rates have visibly slowed (JM Financial estimates 1-2% versus 5% in Sep-Q), with some offset from higher pricing to pass-on some commodity costs pressure," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. “While this leads to revenue growth deceleration in staples, two-year CAGR may not be too different versus (Q2) due to higher price component," the brokerage said. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.

