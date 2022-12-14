All eyes on sustainability of Max Healthcare’s operating metrics

Another lever for Max is brownfield expansion plans which is return on capital employed (RoCE) accretive. In Q2, Max pre-tax RoCE stood at 33% versus 30% in Q1. “Brownfield expansions allow you a significantly higher RoCE than your present set of operations because your Ebitda per bed is much higher in a brownfield and there is no stress on your short-term Ebitda margins," said Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare in their Q2 earning call. Max plans to add 1,169 beds by FY25 and out of this, Jefferies estimates over 60% to be brownfield.