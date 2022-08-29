In office space sector, plenty of room for improvement

“Large corporations in the IT and ITeS industry continue to scout for office spaces. That said, the robust hiring by top Indian IT companies in recent quarters has not translated into a huge increase in absorption levels yet. The overhang of a potential global recession seems to be at play here," said Viral Desai, senior executive director, transactions, Knight Frank India. So, while rental levels have recovered compared to pandemic lows, they are yet to conclusively break through pre-pandemic levels for key markets. In H1 2022, the average transacted rent in Mumbai was ₹110 per sq ft compared to ₹122.7 per sq ft in 2019.

