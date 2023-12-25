Allcargo's rejig plan gives investors a confidence boost
Summary
- Allcargo Group's decision to restructure its domestic and international businesses into separate companies is expected to streamline synergies and manpower and infrastructure costs
The final leg of reorganising its complex business structure has buoyed sentiments of Allcargo Logistics Ltd investors. To streamline operations and increase efficiency, the Allcargo Group is looking to rejig its domestic and international businesses into separate companies.