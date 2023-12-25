Allcargo's rejig plan gives investors a confidence boost

On Thursday, the boards of Allcargo Logistics and Allcargo Gati Ltd approved an arrangement for restructuring of the businesses. To simply explain the rejig, the Allcargo Group will eventually have four listed businesses: Allcargo ECU Ltd, Allcargo Logistics (after demerger of the international supply chain business), Allcargo Terminals Ltd, and TransIndia Real Estate Ltd.

