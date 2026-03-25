Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is poised for a rebound in the March quarter (Q4FY26) as earlier disruptions in key markets ease.
Allied Blenders eyes a steadier Q4 after a wobbly Q3
SummaryEasing disruptions in Telangana and a premiumization push could lift volumes, but weak Maharashtra demand and valuation concerns linger.
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is poised for a rebound in the March quarter (Q4FY26) as earlier disruptions in key markets ease.
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