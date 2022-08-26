Aluminium companies may take a while to get back in shape1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM IST
A series of lockdowns in China have weighed heavily on demand more than supply as the country is a key consumer of metals
A series of lockdowns in China have weighed heavily on demand more than supply as the country is a key consumer of metals
Listen to this article
Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are now in the range of $2,350-2,450 per tonne, after plummeting from the high of $3,877.50 in March amid muted global demand.