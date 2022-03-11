Aluminium may continue to shine in the near-term

Not without reason. There is a risk to aluminium exports from Russia-Ukraine. Russia is the second-largest producer of aluminum in the world ex-China, second only to India, said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report dated 10 March. Therefore, the sanctions on Russia are a cause of concern. The sanctions have adversely affected trade in many ways, including delays in payment mechanism as major Russian banks are cut-off from SWIFT payment system. “In addition, the global shipping liners’ refusal to carry Russian cargo will result in disruption in these commodities. We believe prices of aluminum, copper, nickel, thermal coal, coking coal, and steel will remain at elevated levels in the near to medium term" said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 10 March.