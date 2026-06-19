The US-Iran peace deal to end the West Asia war has eased pressure on aluminium prices as supplies are expected to resume from the region, which accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production capacity.
Aluminium producers poised to strike gold with firm prices
SummaryAluminium prices have retreated from war-driven highs after the US-Iran peace deal, but supply constraints, strong demand and looming deficits could keep the metal well supported.
The US-Iran peace deal to end the West Asia war has eased pressure on aluminium prices as supplies are expected to resume from the region, which accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production capacity.
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