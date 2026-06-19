Aluminium producers poised to strike gold with firm prices

The US-Iran peace deal to end the West Asia war has eased pressure on aluminium prices as supplies are expected to resume from the region, which accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production capacity.
The US-Iran peace deal to end the West Asia war has eased pressure on aluminium prices as supplies are expected to resume from the region, which accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production capacity.
As of Thursday, spot aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had fallen about 12% from their early-June peak of more than $3,850 per tonne.
As of Thursday, spot aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had fallen about 12% from their early-June peak of more than $3,850 per tonne.
Even so, prices remain above pre-war levels and could stay firm as consumers ramp up their stocks in the near term, and due to the structural deficit seen in the medium term.
Supply risks
The easing of geopolitical tensions has removed some of the war-related risk premium from aluminium prices. However, several supply-side factors continue to support the metal.
Among them are production caps in China and Guinea's proposal to curb bauxite exports—the key raw material used in aluminium production—in a bid to encourage domestic refining. Guinea accounts for more than one-third of global bauxite output.
The aluminium market recorded a deficit of 0.15 mt in 2025, compared with a surplus in 2024.
The domestic aluminium market also remains healthy, posting a 12% compound annual growth rate between FY24 and FY26.
Earnings tailwind
Firm aluminium prices and strong demand point to a favourable earnings outlook for domestic producers including Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium Co. (Nalco) and Vedanta Aluminium Metal, which listed separately on Monday following its demerger from Vedanta Ltd.
The companies are also expected to benefit from the sharp depreciation of the rupee, which could improve export realizations, partly offsetting higher raw material and fuel costs.
Nalco is set to receive an additional earnings boost from its 1 million-tonne-per-annum alumina refinery, which is expected to begin commercial production by November. Trial runs have already commenced.
Further, the Pottangi bauxite mine in Odisha, which will supply ore to the refinery, is being developed at a lower cost than Nalco's existing Panchpatmali mine, potentially lowering overall production costs.
Stock watch
Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis could also benefit from a widening beverage scrap spread in the US—the difference between aluminium prices and scrap prices—supported by US aluminium tariffs and rising scrap availability.
Novelis produces more than 60% of its aluminium using recycled scrap.
Shares of Hindalco and Nalco have corrected 13-15% from their recent peaks over the past month, but remain up 12-18% so far this year, reflecting investor optimism about the sector's prospects.
The stocks currently trade at enterprise value-to-FY27 Ebitda multiples of 6.9 times and 6.4 times, respectively, according to Bloomberg estimates.
From here, aluminium price trends and policy decisions by governments across major producing nations are likely to determine the next leg of movement in these stocks.