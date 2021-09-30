Aluminium tailwinds, Novelis outlook aid Hindalco’s prospects

The domestic operations of Hindalco benefit not only from firm aluminium prices but its captive bauxite and alumina capacities as well. Supplies of bauxite, the key raw material for aluminium manufacturing, is at risk already given the political instability in Guinea, which caters to 20-25% of global supplies. Hindalco has adequate alumina supplies and is not dependent on imports. In fact, it had recently commissioned a 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion project at its subsidiary Utkal Alumina. Looking at the surge in alumina prices and demand, the company can even gain from external sales of excess alumina. Meanwhile, the company’s US subsidiary Novelis also offers a cushion from volatile aluminium prices, being a convertor of metal. Novelis contributes to more than two-thirds of operating profits for Hindalco.