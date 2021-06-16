Amara Raja Batteries’ new plans don’t charge up the Street

“It is unlikely that Indian players will be cost competitive on a global scale, where industry leaders make very low margins and costs are much lower in markets like China. Thus, there is a risk that return ratios can get depressed even though the lead acid business may continue to perform well," analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 15 June. Nomura has not built in any upsides for the stock from the lithium-ion business as the management has so far given a broad overview of its intent. Meanwhile, reacting to these developments, the stock fell nearly 2% on Wednesday. So far in 2021, it has fallen 16% underperforming peer Exide Industries Ltd’s stock, which is flattish on a year-to-date basis.