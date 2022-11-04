Amara Raja Batteries stock is charged up as Q2 Ebitda beats estimates1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Going ahead, Amara Batteries’ margin growth has levers such as improving volumes and moderation in lead prices
Battery manufacturer Amara Raja Batteries Ltd’s shares jumped by nearly 11% in Friday’s morning trade on the NSE thanks to better-than-expected September quarter (Q2FY23) results. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose by as much as 34% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹360 crore. This was 21% above Emkay Global Financial Services estimates.