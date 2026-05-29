Amara Raja steps up investments in new energy biz to charge slower progress

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility’s consolidated March quarter (Q4FY26) revenue grew 15% year-on-year to ₹3,536 crore, with 92% contribution from its cash cow: lead-acid battery (LAB) business.
The balance 8% came from the new energy business, which focuses on lithium-ion cell and electric vehicle (EV) battery-pack manufacturing.
LAB revenue grew 12%, aided by an uptick in the automobile OEM sector and healthy replacement and industrials (excluding telecom) demand. Amara Raja expects high single-digit revenue growth for the LAB business in FY27, although cost pressures are beginning to build.
Consumers are gradually shifting to lithium-ion technology, moderating the long-term growth outlook for the LAB industry. Against this backdrop, the slower ramp-up in the company’s new energy business is becoming a concern. Revenue contribution from the segment stood at 4-7% between Q3FY25 and Q3FY26.