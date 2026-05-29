Amara Raja steps up investments in new energy biz to charge slower progress

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read29 May 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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In a pivotal quarter, Amara Raja's revenue surged thanks to its lead-acid battery segment, yet challenges loom for its new energy initiatives. (Pixabay)
Summary
Amara Raja’s core lead-acid battery business continues to drive growth, but delays and technology hurdles in its EV battery venture are emerging as investor concerns.

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility’s consolidated March quarter (Q4FY26) revenue grew 15% year-on-year to 3,536 crore, with 92% contribution from its cash cow: lead-acid battery (LAB) business.

The balance 8% came from the new energy business, which focuses on lithium-ion cell and electric vehicle (EV) battery-pack manufacturing.

LAB revenue grew 12%, aided by an uptick in the automobile OEM sector and healthy replacement and industrials (excluding telecom) demand. Amara Raja expects high single-digit revenue growth for the LAB business in FY27, although cost pressures are beginning to build.

Consumers are gradually shifting to lithium-ion technology, moderating the long-term growth outlook for the LAB industry. Against this backdrop, the slower ramp-up in the company’s new energy business is becoming a concern. Revenue contribution from the segment stood at 4-7% between Q3FY25 and Q3FY26.

Also Read | Amara Raja may gain from GST cuts on batteries

Transition phase

Amara Raja is already witnessing a transition in its telecom business. However, the company believes India is unlikely to move directly from internal combustion engine vehicles—which require LABs—to electric vehicles at scale. In the interim, hybrid technologies are expected to play a key role, and the company says it has products catering to this segment.

FY27 planned capital expenditure stands at 1,500-1,700 crore, of which 400 crore is earmarked for the LAB business and the remainder for new energy.

In Q4FY26, Amara infused another 100 crore into Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, taking the total investment in the new energy subsidiary to about 1,500 crore.

Phase 1 of the Giga Cell Factory, with an initial capacity of 2GWh, is likely to commence operations in Q2CY27. The company is also establishing a 5GWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) gigafactory, with commercial production expected in Q4FY27.

Also Read | Four beaten-down battery energy storage systems stocks to watch

China hurdle

On the flipside, its partnership with Gotion Hi-Tech, announced two years ago, is facing challenges in technology transfer due to China tightening restrictions on such sharing.

Kotak Institutional Equities cautioned that any breakdown in the Gotion partnership could increase timeline and capex risks for the new energy business. The brokerage also noted that while BESS remains a meaningful opportunity, the absence of relevant technology could pose a medium-term risk.

As a result, Amara Raja is developing its own technology for nickel manganese cobalt and lithium iron phosphate cells.

However, local manufacturing remains around 15% costlier than Chinese imports, according to Nuvama Research, implying that sustained government support will remain critical for long-term viability.

Also Read | Amara Raja’s lithium-ion gamble piles on costs as margins sputter

Rising traction in EV adoption has driven sharp rallies of over 20% each in shares of Amara Raja and rival Exide Industries over the last two months.

However, so far in 2026, Amara Raja’s stock is down 0.4% compared with Exide’s 8.5% gain, suggesting investors are increasingly factoring in the slower progress of Amara Raja’s new energy business.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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