Amara Raja steps up investments in new energy biz to charge slower progress

Amara Raja Energy and Mobility’s consolidated March quarter (Q4FY26) revenue grew 15% year-on-year to ₹3,536 crore, with 92% contribution from its cash cow: lead-acid battery (LAB) business.
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility’s consolidated March quarter (Q4FY26) revenue grew 15% year-on-year to ₹3,536 crore, with 92% contribution from its cash cow: lead-acid battery (LAB) business.
The balance 8% came from the new energy business, which focuses on lithium-ion cell and electric vehicle (EV) battery-pack manufacturing.
The balance 8% came from the new energy business, which focuses on lithium-ion cell and electric vehicle (EV) battery-pack manufacturing.
LAB revenue grew 12%, aided by an uptick in the automobile OEM sector and healthy replacement and industrials (excluding telecom) demand. Amara Raja expects high single-digit revenue growth for the LAB business in FY27, although cost pressures are beginning to build.
Consumers are gradually shifting to lithium-ion technology, moderating the long-term growth outlook for the LAB industry. Against this backdrop, the slower ramp-up in the company’s new energy business is becoming a concern. Revenue contribution from the segment stood at 4-7% between Q3FY25 and Q3FY26.
Transition phase
Amara Raja is already witnessing a transition in its telecom business. However, the company believes India is unlikely to move directly from internal combustion engine vehicles—which require LABs—to electric vehicles at scale. In the interim, hybrid technologies are expected to play a key role, and the company says it has products catering to this segment.
FY27 planned capital expenditure stands at ₹1,500-1,700 crore, of which ₹400 crore is earmarked for the LAB business and the remainder for new energy.
In Q4FY26, Amara infused another ₹100 crore into Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, taking the total investment in the new energy subsidiary to about ₹1,500 crore.
Phase 1 of the Giga Cell Factory, with an initial capacity of 2GWh, is likely to commence operations in Q2CY27. The company is also establishing a 5GWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) gigafactory, with commercial production expected in Q4FY27.
China hurdle
On the flipside, its partnership with Gotion Hi-Tech, announced two years ago, is facing challenges in technology transfer due to China tightening restrictions on such sharing.
Kotak Institutional Equities cautioned that any breakdown in the Gotion partnership could increase timeline and capex risks for the new energy business. The brokerage also noted that while BESS remains a meaningful opportunity, the absence of relevant technology could pose a medium-term risk.
As a result, Amara Raja is developing its own technology for nickel manganese cobalt and lithium iron phosphate cells.
However, local manufacturing remains around 15% costlier than Chinese imports, according to Nuvama Research, implying that sustained government support will remain critical for long-term viability.
Rising traction in EV adoption has driven sharp rallies of over 20% each in shares of Amara Raja and rival Exide Industries over the last two months.
However, so far in 2026, Amara Raja’s stock is down 0.4% compared with Exide’s 8.5% gain, suggesting investors are increasingly factoring in the slower progress of Amara Raja’s new energy business.