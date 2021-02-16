Amara Raja faces cost pressures

It is also establishing a greenfield lead recycling unit, with a capacity of 0.1 MT, at a capital expenditure of ₹280 crore. The unit, which will start operations in two years, will cater to 20-25% of its lead requirement, the management said. It is also setting up a 50 MW solar power plant that would cut the cost of power as nearly 30% of its requirement would be met from this plant, the management said. However, these benefits will take time to accrue, so further price hikes are required to curb margin erosion, analysts said.