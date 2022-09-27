Amara Raja investors are hardly excited about its backward integration plan

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, while the merger of the plastic component business is a step in the right direction, the capital outlay may have been better utilised for future technologies. "This needs to be seen in light of the limited use of plastics in the Li-ion batteries. This investment may not be future proof," said the Motilal Oswal report dated 27 September.

