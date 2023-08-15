Amara Raja lacks sparks for meaningful near-term stock revival

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., which have risen 7% so far this calendar year, continue to trail significantly behind Exide Industries Ltd.'s impressive 46% rally. The lag in their stock performance is underscored by Amara Raja's Q1FY24 earnings, which, while mixed, doesn't seem good enough to help bridge this gap.

For Q1FY24, the battery major reported a revenue of ₹27,699 crore, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth and marginally surpassing market predictions. This surge was driven by aftermarket and industrial segments. However, performance in the OEM market remained subdued. In their earnings call, the management said it expects growth in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments be in low double-digits and high single-digits, respectively, going ahead. As a result, the company could see potential market-share gains of about 150 and 50 basis points, respectively. The export outlook is also encouraging, projecting a 15-20% growth, buoyed by Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, and forays into other markets.

"Our analysis of four-wheeler (4W) automotive replacement battery industry volumes suggests that growth is likely to continue at a modest pace, at ~4%/7% y-y for FY24F/25F. Organized players like Amara Raja should grow at a slightly higher pace given its market share gains," said a report by Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India). Hence, it expects 10%/8% year-on-year growth of replacement volumes for Amara Raja for FY24F/25.

On the flipside, Q1 Ebitda margin at 12.8% missed the Street's expectations, hurt by weak a product mix and elevated costs. But the management expects improvement here if lead prices, which are currently at ₹190-200/kg, were to drop to Rs150-170/kg.

But a crucial trigger for listed battery companies remains investments in lithium-ion technology as electric vehicles penetration is set to increase. There are some concerns here for Amara Raja.

According to the management, for its lithium-ion cell plant, the capital expenditure for the first phase will be to the tune of ₹1,500 crore, of which, ₹200-300 crore will be utilized for the initial construction.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd point out that with SOP for phase-1 of lithium cell capacity (2GwH) at least two years away with uncertain financials, there is a lack of immediate triggers on the new technology front. Plus, the lithium-ion project may be slightly dilutive for return ratios.

Exide is said to be relatively better placed than Amara Raja as far as its lithium-ion investment is concerned and their respective stock returns reflect that.

Note that the Amara Raja management also expects cash requirement to rise with investments in machinery and other facilities. Analysts at Nomura have also cautioned that large lithium-ion investments would strain the company's near-term free cash flows generation. In short, as things stand, triggers for the Amara Raja stock are few and far between.