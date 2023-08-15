Amara Raja lacks sparks for meaningful near-term stock revival
Summary
- A crucial trigger for listed battery companies remains investments in lithium-ion technology as electric vehicles penetration is set to increase. There are some concerns here for Amara Raja
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., which have risen 7% so far this calendar year, continue to trail significantly behind Exide Industries Ltd.'s impressive 46% rally. The lag in their stock performance is underscored by Amara Raja's Q1FY24 earnings, which, while mixed, doesn't seem good enough to help bridge this gap.