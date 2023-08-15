Amara Raja lacks sparks for meaningful near-term stock revival

For Q1FY24, the battery major reported a revenue of ₹27,699 crore, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth and marginally surpassing market predictions. This surge was driven by aftermarket and industrial segments. However, performance in the OEM market remained subdued. In their earnings call, the management said it expects growth in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments be in low double-digits and high single-digits, respectively, going ahead. As a result, the company could see potential market-share gains of about 150 and 50 basis points, respectively. The export outlook is also encouraging, projecting a 15-20% growth, buoyed by Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, and forays into other markets.

