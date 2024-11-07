Markets
A charged-up Amara Raja juggles margin pressure and lithium-ion ambitions
Summary
- Amara Raja faces a tough task ahead—managing its margins while having to spend on its transition to lithium-ion batteries.
- Meanwhile, the Amara Raja stock has rallied nearly 60% this year, making its valuation expensive.
Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd’s weak margin performance in the September quarter overshadowed its 12% year-on-year jump in standalone revenue.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more