Amara Raja’s lithium-ion gamble piles on costs as margins sputter
Summary
Investors are caught between a margin-challenged lead-acid business and an expensive, uncertain lithium pivot, making the stock’s 17x FY27 PE multiple look unattractive.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd is juggling persistent margin pressure in its core lead-acid battery business while spending heavily to build capacity in lithium-ion technology, its new-energy business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story