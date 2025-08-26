Amara Raja’s lithium-ion gamble piles on costs as margins sputter

The lead-acid segment, which contributes 96% of revenue, is showing mixed demand trends. Two-wheeler replacement volumes rose 5-6% in Q1FY26, while four-wheeler OEM demand grew 12-13%. The management expects replacement growth to sustain at 10-11% annually for two-wheelers and 6-7% for four-wheelers. Industrial UPS is guided to grow 5-6%. However, exports were weak, with shipments down 7-8% due to tariff-related headwinds, and are likely to recover only in H2FY26 as supply chain issues ease and new markets open.