Amara Raja’s March quarter margin is an irritant. More trouble ahead?
Summary
Amara Raja is investing in lithium-ion capacities, but challenges remain. The shares trade at about 20.5x FY26 earnings, but given the potential downside risks, it is hardly compelling.
There was an important takeaway from Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd's management commentary in the March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings call.
