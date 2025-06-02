Amara Raja’s March quarter margin is an irritant. More trouble ahead?

Since Amara Raja is heavily investing in Li-ion, earnings outlook and stock re-rating hinge on how the venture scales up and visibility on return on equity. Amara’s venture into the Li-ion business is strategically sound; however, there are notable challenges, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The low-margin nature of the lithium-ion business is likely to dilute returns, and the long-term viability of the technology remains uncertain despite the large capital investment, it added.