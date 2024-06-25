Amara Raja’s lithium-ion pact powers the stock, but jerks likely ahead

Amara Raja has started assembling and supplying lithium battery packs and manufacturing chargers to customers in two-wheeler, three-wheeler and industrial segments. It has a small lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility with 2GWh capacity. This was built with an investment of ₹1,500 crore and is likely to come on stream in 2025-26. In this backdrop, the GIB deal is a step in the right direction. Remember that, Exide Energy Solutions has partnered with SVOLT to build its own lithium-ion battery plant, which is expected to begin operations in 2024-25.