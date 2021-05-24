Amara Raja sails through Q4, but no investment in lithium-ion tech an overhang

Electric vehicle penetration remains a structural risk in the medium term as companies such as Amara Raja will have to make large investments in R&D and for setting up lithium battery manufacturing capacities, leading to a dilution in return on equity, said Emkay
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd posted decent earnings in the March quarter. The company's operational performance was better-than-anticipated despite raw material cost pressures with Ebitda margins at 15.1%. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization.
Margins were aided by lower employee expenses and write-back of provisions. To tackle cost pressures, the company has taken price hikes of around 1.5% in April. Revenue at ₹2,100 crore also beat analysts' expectations, thanks to robust sales of inverter and other industrial segments.
Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd point out that the when compared on a two-year CAGR basis, the company has done well on these parameters. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.
However, the company’s lack of investments in the lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles is seen an overhang for the stock.
"Electric vehicle penetration remains a structural risk in the medium term, as companies such as Amara Raja will have to make large investments in research & department and for setting up lithium battery manufacturing capacities, leading to a dilution in return on equity," said the Emkay research report dated 23 May. The entry of new players could also increase competition and negatively impact margins, they added.
Sharing a similar concern, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that falling cost of lithium batteries poses a threat to industrial batteries companies. "In auto, e-2wheelers/e-3wheers do not require a lead acid battery as an auxiliary power source. This would in turn impact 15-20% of revenue for lead acid battery players," the domestic brokerage house said in a report.
On the valuation front, the stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 16 times, which is in the fair value zone, analysts at Nomura said. However, on the valuation front, they prefer Exide Industries on attractive valuations.