Amara Raja charged up for demand boost from GST cuts

Amara’s June-quarter (Q1FY26) results were unexciting. Ebitda margin fell to 11.5% from 14% in Q1FY25 owing to higher power costs, expensive raw materials, and a sharp decline in telecom battery sales. Exports also slowed. Management said it expected these cost pressures to ease. It also said the new tubular battery plant launched in July, and a new recycling facility were expected to improve margins. It said margins could rise to 13% by Q4FY26, and to 14% by FY27. Remember, management has guided for four-wheeler growth of 6-7% and two-wheeler growth of 10-11% in the auto replacement business.