Rich valuation could loosen Amara Raja’s connection with investors

In FY25, Amara Raja is looking to invest ₹1,000-1,500 crore as capex for lead-acid batteries and new energy projects. The company is currently debt-free, but may need short-term debt this year. It also has plans for long-term financing, management said during the earnings call. This could be a dampener for the stock, especially as the new lithium-ion factories will take time to become fully operational, and because the low margins of this business could dilute returns.