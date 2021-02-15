Amara Raja slips 6% as rising cost pressure hits Q3 operating performance

Meanwhile, the company is setting up a greenfield lead recycling unit, with a capacity of 0.1 million tonnes at a capital expenditure of Rs280 crore. The unit will start operations in two years. Around 20- 25% of its lead requirement would be catered by this recycling unit, its management said. The company is setting up a 50MW solar power plant, at a total capex of Rs220 crore. This will further reduce the cost of power as nearly 30% of its power requirement would be met via this plant, it added.