Amber Enterprises India Ltd is entering a transition year, one that will test investor patience. Its core room air-conditioner (RAC) business is expected to grow 10–15% in FY26— ahead of industry—management said at a recent analyst meet.

While consumer durable demand has improved sequentially, FY26 is shaping up to be a largely flat year for RAC volumes. Channel inventory overhang, unseasonal weather disruptions and higher product prices following energy-efficiency upgrades are weighing on demand. Rising copper prices and currency pressures add to the challenge, clouding near-term margin visibility.

Unsurprisingly, several brokerages trimmed their forecasts after the analyst meeting. Motilal Oswal Financial Services cut its estimates by 10%, 9% and 5% for FY26, FY27 and FY28, respectively, to factor in slightly weaker margins. Even so, it expects revenue, Ebitda and profit to grow at a healthy compound annual rate of 20%, 28% and 46% over FY25–28.

Management expects demand to recover in the second half of FY26, led by the March quarter. But air-conditioners may not be the primary driver. Consumer durables, including RAC, still account for about two-thirds of Amber’s revenue, electronics contribute close to 27%, and railways and defence make up the rest.

Electronics rebuild

Amber is rebuilding itself as an electronics manufacturer. Over the past year, it has assembled a broader electronics platform through acquisitions such as Shogini, Power One, and Unitronics, while also committing fresh capital to printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing under government incentive schemes.

Management believes the electronics segment can grow 35–40% annually and deliver double-digit margins by FY28—far superior to the mid-single-digit margins typical of the consumer durables business.

If this plays out, Amber’s earnings profile could change meaningfully. Dependence on the volatile RAC cycle would reduce, while profit contribution tilts toward electronics and railways—segments with longer order visibility and higher value addition. Over time, these businesses could account for a larger share of earnings.

Execution risks

However, the pivot will neither be quick nor inexpensive. Capital expenditure is front-loaded, particularly for PCB capacity, while incentives and margin benefits are back-ended. As a result, free cash flows are expected to remain under pressure until these projects stabilize.

Any execution slippage—whether in ramp-ups, customer approvals or cost control—could test investor patience, especially with the stock already down about 11% year-to-date. At around 50 times FY27 earnings, according to Bloomberg estimates, valuations also look stretched. Any rerating from here will hinge on whether electronics delivers on margins, cash flows and returns on capital.

