Amber Enterprises’ near-term woes bring more focus on electronics delivery
Summary
Amber Enterprises faces a transition year as RAC demand slows and margins come under pressure, with its long-term growth hinging on a successful pivot toward electronics.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd is entering a transition year, one that will test investor patience. Its core room air-conditioner (RAC) business is expected to grow 10–15% in FY26— ahead of industry—management said at a recent analyst meet.
