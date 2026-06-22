Why Amber Enterprises’ Oppo deal comes with caveats

Amber Enterprises India announced its entry into smartphone manufacturing through a collaboration with Oppo India, which also makes devices for Realme and OnePlus.
But the ecosystem it is entering is no longer on an uptrend.
Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus together sold nearly 39 million smartphones in India in FY26, accounting for 25.7% market-share. This represents a steady drop from 41.4 million units and 28.5% market-share in FY24.
Premiumization has hit Realme hardest, whose annual shipments have fallen from 18.2 million units in FY24 to 14.4 million in FY26. OnePlus, amid org restructuring and stiffer competition from Samsung and Vivo, sold just 3.4 million units in FY26 — barely a third of FY24's 10.4 million.
Margin challenge
Amber has a proven track record in room air-conditioners. However, smartphone assembly is a different game altogether, requiring fresh supply-chain efficiencies and scale, even as margins remain wafer-thin.